Insecurity: Zamfara shares N10m rice to victims of banditry

The Zamfara State Government has shared N10 million cash and 600 bags of rice to victims of bandits’ attack in Damri Community of Bakura Local Government Area (LGA) of the North Western State.



The Acting Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, who doubles as the Deputy Governor, disclosed this while addressing the people of the community Monday.



Nasiha said the government received the information about the attack with utter dismay.



He regretted that the attack took place, in spite of the commitment of the government to curtailing banditry in the state.



He advised the people to put necessary measures on ground for self-protection, but not to initiate a threat against anybody or group.



Instead, he said, they should always be very vigilant in order to forestall the nefarious activities of miscreants in their community.



He reassured them of the government’s plan to redeploy more security personnel to maintain peace in the affected community and its environs.



Speaking earlier, the Sole Administrator of the LGA, Dr Aminu Suleman, commended the government for taking urgent measures to bring some succour to the victims.



Suleman further said that there was an urgent need to redeploy more security personnel to the area, given the imminent rainy season.



According to him, the community needed peace and security to be able to embark on their farming activities this season.

