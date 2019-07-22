The Zamfara State Government has urged the Federal Government to come to its aid as it struggles to resettle people displaced by the lingering violence in the North-Western state.

Security reports indicate that there are more than 30,000 Internally Displaced Persons forced out of their communities by bandits that have persistently attacked the rural areas.

Zamfara State government officials have said that many of the displaced persons were women and children, with many of them living in schools, uncompleted buildings, and even along the streets.

Governor Bello Matawalle, in a statement on Monday in Gusau, said that he had lodged a formal complaint to the National Emergency Management Agency in Abuja.

The statement signed by Malam Yusuf Idris, Director-General (Press Affairs), to the Governor, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Gusau, quoted Mustapha Maihaja, NEMA Director-General, as promising to intervene toward ensuring a better life for the victims.

It said: “We want urgent intervention from the Federal Government; it could be in the form of provision of agricultural inputs, food, medicines, shelter and animals feeds.

“We are forced to seek this assistance because the state government alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities considering the magnitude of damages caused by crisis.”

The statement said that security challenges, which caused monumental damages to the state for many years, especially in the area of economic development, needed special interventions from all stakeholders.

It said: “Immediately after my assumption of office as governor of this state, we initiated peace dialogue for warring parties as part of effort to address the challenges.

“We thank God that relative peace is returning to the state, but the greatest burden on the government is how to create enabling environment for economic transformation of the IDPs and repentant bandits, who accepted to lay down their arms.”

The statement thanked NEMA for accepting to assist, and particularly lauded Maihaja for the readiness to provide special intervention toward alleviating the sufferings of victims.

It quoted Maihaja as saying that the agency recently delivered 50 trucks of fertilizer, 2,112 bags of of maize, 2,312 bags of millet, 2,832 bags of guinea corn, and 3,072 goats to victims of disasters in the state.