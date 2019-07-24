The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, says that the National Assembly will work with the Civil Society Organisations to improve on the security challenges facing the nation.

Wase made the commitment when he was conferred with the CSO’s grand patron status by a delegation of the Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria led by Adams Otakwu, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma on Wednesday in Abuja said.

Wase said that the government should not be afraid of those who are agitating so long as they are within the confines of the law.

According to Wase, when you allow people to ventilate their anger, it also helps in the society.

He said: “On behalf of myself and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, we shall give you our maximum support.”

On the call for the creation of Civil Society Regulatory Commission, the deputy speaker said he was in support as it would stem the activities of the unknown CSOs.

He said: “I cannot imagine in area where there is crisis like Borno, and Yobe, you will see civil society, letting a house for 10 years to 20 years.

“Invariably they are trying to tell you that they will not allow peace to reign and they are making life unbearable for people especially in terms of accommodation.

“This is one area I strongly believe in the argument; so I believe that we will come together in the interest our nation.”

According to him, while we appreciate your contribution to the development of the country, again the issue of concern is the security matter.

Hex said: “I want to say that we will work with you in this regard to ensure that the matter is brought under control.”

The deputy speaker appreciated the delegation for finding him worthy of the honour and promised to do his best to ensure a good working relationship between the CSOs and the National Assembly.

Earlier, leader of the group, Otakwu said that the choice of the deputy speaker as grand patron of all civil society in Nigeria was borne out of his contribution to the development of the National Assembly as well as the country is at large.

Otakwu said that the delegation was at the at the Deputy Speakers’s office to congratulate him on his emergence and to thank him for appointing one of their own as Special Assistant on Civil society.

He informed the deputy speaker that they are planing to initiate a bill that will regulate the activities of the civil society.

Otakwu said that CSOs were proposing to have the first National Assembly and CSOs parley which wouldvgo along way in creating awareness on the activities of the Civil societies.