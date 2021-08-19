Insecurity: UniJos distributes foodstuffs to students

The management of the University of Jos (UniJos) has distributed various foodstuffs to its students residing in various hostels within its campus.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, the Deputy Registrar in charge of Information and Publication of the university, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

According to Abdullahi, the gesture is aimed at cushioning the hardship students were passing through due to the recent insecurity in some parts of Jos North Local Government Area, where the university is located.

“The university management has approved the distribution of foodstuffs to its students residing in the various hostels.

“The Dean of Students Affairs, Dr Filibus Dami, in collaboration with the Students Union Government (SUG) of the university have commenced the distribution of the food items and other essential commodities to the students as approved by the institution’s management.

“Among items distributed are: bags of rice, cassava flakes (garri), cartons of Spaghetti, noodles, sugar, milk, salt, among others,” he said.

Abdullahi also said that the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Gray Ejikeme, had vowed to ensure the safety of all students of university.

He apoealed to parents of the students to be calm, saying that the management was doing all within its powers to secure their children from any attack.

He said that the acting V-C gave the assurance when he visited various hostels within the university and addressed students on the subject matter on Thursday.

He added that the V-C said he was pained over the killing of a student of the university during the attack, adding that some were still missing and others badly injured.

He said that Ejikeme, however, promised to make the details available at the end of the ongoing investigation.

Abdullahi also debunked rumours making the rounds that the second semester examinations for 2019/2020 Academic Session that was earlier suspended would resume on Monday, Aug.23.

“Management wishes to stress that it will only decide on when the examinations will resume after it has assessed the security situation in the state and return of normalcy to Jos,” he said.

He appealed to the students and the members of staff of the university to be law abiding and remain in their homes for safety.