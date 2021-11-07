Insecurity: Tony Blair pledges to mobilise global support for Zamfara

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, has promised to mobilise global support and resources to assist Zamfara State to tackle its security and humanitarian crises.

This was contained in a statement by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, in Gusau on Saturday.

The statement said: “Blair Institute for Global Change has expressly commended Governor Matawalle for his cosmopolitan approach at solving lingering crises in the state.

“Blair, who received the governor at the Institute in London, said he was impressed by the reach-out to the international community by the governor as an added effort at solving the internal crisis facing Zamfara.

“He promised to use his stature to mobilise support, resources and investors to Zamfara as his own contribution and concern for the crises facing the state.”

It quoted Blair as saying: “The Institute will assist in the area of security and development.”

The statement added that in his response, Matawalle commended Blair and the Institute for their unbridled support for the needy.

It said: “Governor Matawalle noted the contributions of the Institute to African countries such as Ghana, Togo, Ethiopia, and Cote d’Ivoire.

“We have also seen how this Institute has helped to improve public policy, governance, and service delivery in a number of states.

“Governor Matawalle also said Zamfara needed support in the area of security, humanitarian crisis and healthcare.”

More than 600,000 Internally Displaced Persons live in camps in Zamfara State.

More than 186 households have also abandoned their homes and communities to escape from bandits and kidnappers who move in their hundreds to attack, kill and abduct residents for ransom.