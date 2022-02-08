Insecurity: Suspected terrorists kill 13 residents, abduct village head in Katsina

Suspected terrorists Tuesday morning killed 13 residents and abducted a village head during an attack on three communities of Dukawa village in Bakori and Funtua Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

A resident in one of the communities confirmed that the terrorists began their operation Monday night at Dukawa village in Bakori LGA, moving from house to house and looting shops moving to Gidan Kanawa where they reportedly killed three residents.

They later attacked two other communities in Funtua Local Government Area where they murdered 10 residents and abducted the village head, Alhaji Umar.

It was learnt that the terrorists also looted shops and houses in the three communities and stole personal effects and money.

Eldest son of the village head, Abdullahi Umar, said: “When they came, they started shooting sporadically to scare people away. I was in my room because it was after 1am.

‘’As I tried breaking, I met my father, also coming out, going towards the village centre where the shooting was coming from.

“The bandits returned with him into the house and looted the house before they left with him and others.”

The slain victims were buried on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command through its spokesman SP Gambo Isah has confirmed the incident, adding that details will be provided later.

He said: “It is true, and security operatives are on top of the situation”. The Nation