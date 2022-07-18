Insecurity: Suspected herders abduct 15 farmers in Enugu community

Suspected herdsmen have allegedly abducted no fewer than 15 farmers in Mgbuji village, Eha-Amufu community in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State.

Spokesman of the Community, Chijioke Ogbodo, confirmed the abductions on Monday.

The incident, the source, occurred two weeks after gunmen in police and military uniforms kidnapped seven residents of the same community and shot three others.

The current victims were reportedly kidnapped around 7am along Mgbuji-Agu road within Mgbuji town while they were going to their farms.

A resident of the community, Onyekachi Odo, told newsmen that some of the villagers, who were going to their farms with tricycles were intercepted by over 20 gun-wielding herdsmen and taken to an unknown destination.

He decried the constant attack and abduction in the community by terrorists despite the presence of security operatives in the area.

“Since they (herdsmen) started attacking our community, neither the police nor the military had arrested any of the terrorists.

“We we received the information on the attack this morning, we called all the security agents deployed to Eha-Amufu, but unfortunately they didn’t respond to our distressed calls. This is our tragedy,” he said.

He, however, called on the State government to do so

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached for comments.