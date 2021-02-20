In a bid to tackle the security challenges confronting the South-West region in recent times, governors and traditional rulers in the region gathered in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, with a sole aim of proffering workable solutions to the problem.

Governors present at the meeting include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao; Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi, were amongst the monarchs at the meeting.

Representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, amongst others were also at the event.

The South-West region has been plagued with sundry crimes lately as rampaging herdsmen wreak havoc on farmers and residents of host communities.

The herders have been accused of kidnappings, killings, farm destruction, rape, amongst others.