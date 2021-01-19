The representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has called for improvement in intelligence gathering apparatus to tackle the menace of insecurity, especially at the grassroots.

Olujimi made the call in statement signed by Chief Sanya Atofarati, her Special Assistant on Media, in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

She said it was important for the government to partner with local hunters in combating crimes such as the recent kidnapping in the state.

She said: “In combing major forests that are vulnerable to harbouring criminals, the government must be ready to partner the locals, especially hunters and farmers who are familiar with these areas.

“People of the state are also encouraged to cooperate with relevant security agencies by providing adequate information and report on suspicious movements around them.

“We appealed to the APC-led government, both in the state and at the federal levels, to intensify efforts in ensuring that lives and properties of every citizen are protected.”

Olujimi, who called for more synergy among governments, security agencies and the locals, also felicitated with Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, an Ekiti-based businessman, who recently regained freedom from his abductors.

Akinbami was abducted at his filling station along Ado-Ijan Road on Sunday.

But he regained freedom from his abductors on January 17.