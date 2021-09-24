Insecurity: Rescheduled Kaduna LG polls cancelled

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) says the rescheduled council polls slated for September 25 will no longer be conducted in Zangon Kataf and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas.

Mrs Saratu Dikko-Audu, Chairman of KADSIECOM, who disclosed this in statement issued on Friday, said the exercise had to be cancelled in those two areas for security reasons.

She, however, said that chairmanship and councillorship elections would be conducted in Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas on September 25, as earlier announced.

She also said the case of Kachia and Soba Local Government Area was in court, as such would have to be determined at a later time.

It would be recalled that the just concluded State Council elections, held on September 4 could not hold in Birnin Gwari, Zangon Kataf, Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas due to security challenges.

KADSIECOM had rescheduled the elections in respect of the four Areas to Sept. 25, only to announce the cancellation of the exercise in Birningwari and Zangon Kataf, less than 24 house to Election Day (September 25).

Already, elections had been conducted in 17 of the 23 local government areas of the state, and elected chairmen sworn in.