Insecurity: Red Cross trains 60 on first aid during attacks at worship places

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun the training of 60 persons drawn from major religious organizations Monday in Kaduna.

Head of its Northwest office, Said Midadi, said the Red Cross chose religious organizations so as to help them to attend to victims of disasters during worship.

He said the training would make participants become more dependable, confident and in control of themselves in the event of emergencies.

“First Aid training beneficiaries can bring immediate relief to victims. Being calm and assessing the situation helps victims to become relaxed while their injuries are being treated.

“In some situations, victims’ situations could deteriorate rapidly if they did not get First Aid treatment.

“By being able to provide basic care you can stabilize a patient until emergency medical services arrive.

“You will learn how to use basic household items as tools if a first aid kit is not available meaning that you’ll be able to cope with many situations,’’ he told the beneficiaries.

Midadi said beneficiaries would be trained on the collection of information and data about what happened and victims’ conditions and they would be valuable links in the chain of survival.

“Having a basic first aid knowledge means that you’ll be confident in your skills and abilities in relation to first aid administration.

“This understanding will boost your confidence in a wide range of non-medical day-to-day situations,’’ he also told the trainees.

In his remarks, leader of one of the religious groups, Sabo Babayaro, thanked the organisation for the training and assured of good responses from all participants.

“We are happy with the training and the kits given to us. We are assuring you that we will use the kits well for the benefit of members irrespective of our faith group”.