The Osun State Police Command has warned residents against any unlawful gathering or protest over the rising cases of insecurity and food prices.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said those nursing the idea to organise a protest should stop it as the police would not condone acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Opalola said: “The intelligence availed the command revealed that some unscrupulous elements are planning to embark on unlawful gathering/protest.

“This protest is to show their grievances concerning an ill-conceived perception of insecurity and hike in food prices, allegedly in the State.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, therefore wishes to advise that this unlawful plan be jettisoned.

“The CP warned that the state police command will not condone any act(s) that will jeopardize the existing relative peace and tranquility presently enjoyed in the state.

“It should be noted that, the spate of insecurity presently experienced is nationwide and not peculiar to Osun. Be reminded also that, gathering of any sort is unlawful and a violation of COVID-19 laws.

“The CP therefore appeals to all parents and guardians to warn their children and, or wards to desist from any act(s), capable of causing the breach of peace in the state.

“Be warned also that, the Command will not tolerate deliberate blocking of roads to impede free-flow of human and vehicular movements, molestation of peace-loving members of the public, and willful/malicious destruction of any kind whatsoever.

“This will be resisted vehemently.

“The CP assures good people of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestations from any person or group, as adequate security measures have been emplaced for maximum security of lives and property of the citizens.”