The Benue State Police Command has restricted the movement of commercial motorcycles in Makurdi to between 6am and 8pm daily as earlier directed by Governor Samuel Ortom.

This was contained in a statement by DSP Catherine Anene, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, on Friday.

Anene said: “It could be recalled that Benue State Government under the leadership of Gov. Samuel Ortom had announced a restriction on commercial motorcycles movement in Makurdi on May 16, 2016 to between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“This pronouncement was made following reports that criminal acts in the Benue State capital are carried out on motorcycles, including the murder of the Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor Ortom, Mr Denen Igbana who was shot dead at his residence in Makurdi by assailants.

“This order remains enforced till date.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Makurdi has witnessed increased criminal activities in the past few months, including the killing of Eunice Aghanya, wife of a retired Commissioner of Police, in her residence.