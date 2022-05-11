Insecurity: Police confirm fresh killing in A’Ibom community

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has confirmed the fresh killings in Inen community of Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the South Southern State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Maldon, Wednesday confirmed the incident ,but explained that there were conflicting reports regarding the number of victims in the sad incident.

It was gathered that the victims were killed in their different houses when some suspected hoodlums arrived at the community in a motorcycle convoy and robbed them of some of their belongings.

“There is a conflicting report concerning the number of victims involved. But as a Command, we have commenced investigation to avert more killings.

“We are out to establish the cause of the incident. We are determined to ensure that the culprits are brought to book, Maldon said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Oruk Anam LGA Kingsley Frank, said he had mobilized all the joint security team to restore peace in the area.