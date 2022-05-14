Insecurity: Oyetola lauds NSCDC on female squad inauguration  

The Osun State First Lady, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, has lauded the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on the inauguration of the Special Female Squad as the country is currently experiencing insecurity challenges.

Oyetola while speaking at the inauguration as the Special guest of honour at the inauguration, commended the present leadership of the security agency, for the innovation opined that the special squad would be significant in helping to arrest the frightening wave of drugs and substance abuse in schools.

She also appealed to the Ministry of Education and school administrators to willingly share valuable information with the personnel of the Corps and other security agencies.

Alhaja Oyetola enjoined the special squad personnel to discharge their duties in a way that could bring respect and enhance the good image to the Corps.

With the inauguration, the Osun State Command of the NSCDC has expressed its readiness to rid the state of kidnapping of children and teachers for ransom as the Special Female Squad (SFS) has just been inaugurated.

The creation of the Special Female Squad according to a statement signed by the State’s NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Atanda Olabisi was one of the innovations of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar , as well as in line with efforts aimed at rejuvenating personnel for more effective service delivery in schools, owing to frequent attacks on educational institutions nationwide.

The statement noted that the security agency has been waging war against bandits who engage in kidnapping of students for ransom.

While delivering the Commandant General’s speech, the Zonal Commander in charge of Zone J, Assistant commandant Adeyinka Fasiu said Nigeria was currently facing unprecedented security challenges and unique problems that demanded unique solutions, hence, the need to establish the Special Squad.

Following this, General Adeyinka charged personnel to observe the rules of engagement and show a high level of professionalism while discharging their duties. “You have been well trained, so be assured that you will also be well-equipped to enable you discharge your duties effectively, you should be aware of the fact all eyes would be on you, because to whom much is given much is expected, giving assurance on continued support of the Commandant General and “my humble self”.

The State’s Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja in his address stated that the nation would no more be deprived of her future leaders, as parents all over the nation, especially in Osun State, have been assured of their children and wards in schools.

“No more will parents withdraw their children from schools because the Squad has been trained and equipped to provide security for students, teachers and school facilities in the State” Ocheja stressed.

The State’s Commandant said the primary assignment of the squad was to make schools across the country safe again from all forms of attacks and threats.

Ocheja said: “The choice of female personnel for the assignment arose from the fact that women have natural instincts to protect children, owing to the fact that a child formed an integral part of the mother for nine months”.

He also revealed that the special squad had been in training since 2021 and has been well grilled in weapons handling, combat strategies, proactive intelligence and martial arts.

Commandant Ocheja, therefore, called for collaborative efforts of the three tiers of government, parents, school administrators, students who are the primary beneficiaries and members of the public to ensure the squad discharges its duties effectively.

The inauguration was attended by all service commanders in Osun State, Royal fathers and stakeholders in the education sector.