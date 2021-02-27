The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on Nigerians to form a collective synergy with the aim of bringing an end to the worrisome security situation bedeviling the nation.

He condemned the ethnic coloration the fight against terrorism and insurgency is taking.

Governor Oyetola stated this on Saturday at an international colloquium organised in honour of Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, as he turned 60, and Book Launch held at Western Sun International, Ede, Osun State.

The governor, who described Prof. Oyeweso as one of the rare gifts to Ede, Osun State and Nigeria as a whole noted that over the years, as a professor of History, he has made his impacts felt beyond the shores of his country of birth.

While congratulating Oyeweso, Oyetola urged him to continue to put in his best in his area of specialisation as an egg head in the field of history and human relations.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji, flayed the ethnic coloration the issue of security is taking in the country.

While noting that the state of security or lack of it in Nigeria has assumed worrying proportions, the governor called on security operatives to go after criminals devoid of any kind of sentiment.

According to the governor, the menace of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria, especially in the North East, requires that the Armed Forces be sufficiently motivated and provided with the requisite machinery, now more than ever, to implement the counter-insurgency operation.

He said: “To ensure improved performance in the quality of intelligence gathering that is available to our security operatives, we must ensure that we further sensitise our people, mobilise them and work towards getting their total cooperation in this fight.

“Since these insurgents are members of our various communities, it is possible to have citizens volunteer information on them.”

The governor expressed conviction that it is possible to win the battle against insecurity situation in the country very soon if all would join hands, volunteer expertise and provide the requisite support as may be necessary.

He reiterated the commitment of government in working with all stakeholders in sustaining Osun as one of the nation’s most peaceful states.

The well attended programme had in attendance a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Hon. Adejare Bello; notable members of the academic community; and traditional rulers such as the Ooni of Ife, Timi of Ede, Ataoja of Osogbo, Aragbiji of Iragbiji and Olororuwo of Ororuwo among other prominent personalities.

Highlight of the programme was the unveiling and launching of the two books written by Prof. Oyeweso, titled: Ede Icons and Making of Modern Nigeria; and Ede Mapo Arogun.