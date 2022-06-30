Insecurity: Over 30 soldiers, seven policemen, six civilians killed in Niger community

Over thirty Nigerian soldiers, seven Mobile Policemen and six civilians have been killed by terrorists in Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro local government of Niger State.

Findings show that scores of soldiers who sustained varying degrees of multiple gunshots injuries have been taken to various medical facilities for treatment.

Speaking to our correspondent on telephone, Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, said “the terrorists succeeded in kidnapping some Chinese nationals and several others who are currently being held hostage.”

Responding, the Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, directed the security agencies to go all out to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims and make sure that none of the terrorists escapes.

The Co-Convener, while narrating the terror unleashed, said “a large number of heavily armed and well equipped terrorists with assorted sophisticated and dangerous weapons stormed the village on Wednesday by 4pm and headed to a mining site owned by expatriates and started unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting victims.

“As I am talking to you this morning, the death toll has risen astronomically; as at present, over thirty soldiers have been discovered in the bush and confirmed dead.

“No fewer than seven Mobile Policemen attached to the mining site and six other civilians were gruesomely killed through the ambush.”

It was gathered that the site owned and managed by Chinese nationals has for a very long time become a place of attraction and a target by criminals because of its juicy and lucrative disposition.

Earlier, Kokki had told our correspondent that, during the deadly encounter, a large number of casualties were instantly recorded, as the AK-47 rifle wielding terrorists gunned down their victims at sight as well as shooting sporadically into the air.

Confirming the attacks, Niger state Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar however said there were yet to be determined number of casualties from both sides.

He further stated that a yet to be ascertained number of workers in the mining site, including four Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted.

According to the Commissioner in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, the Niger State Government commiserates with the heads of security agencies in the state and the families of the slain personnel. “The state government assures that their sacrifices will not go in vain.

“The state government acknowledges all the efforts of the joint security operatives and that of the communities in the state towards taming the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state”.

He added that “Security forces mobilized reinforcement for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists as some of them were neutralized and rescue of the injured victims, including security personnel that sustained varying degrees of injuries have been taken to a government medical facility in the state for treatment”.

Umar enjoined security personnel not to be discouraged in discharging their sacred duties of protecting citizens against all forms of threats as government will continue to be steadfast in providing them with the needed support in all ramifications.