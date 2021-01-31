The Oodua PeoplesCongress at the weekend threw its weight behind the South West Security Network, better known as operation Amotekun, saying with the level of commitment exhibited so far in Oyo and Osun States, the security outfit will soon rid the region of all bad elements, including killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, said with the recent efforts of Amotekun in Oyo and Osun States, there are hopes that the security challenges in the region will soon become a thing of the past.

Oguntimehin lauded the leaders of the group in the two states for their commitment towards ending the security scourge.

He said: “We need to commend the leaders of the group for their commitment to the southwest.

“It is obvious that the South West security outfits have all it takes to flush out the bad elements in the region.

“Last year Amotekun corps intercepted 14 Almajarai hidden in vehicle container in Osun.

“The Almajarai, according to the reports, hid in the container of a moving vehicle at Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area, Osun State, when the corps stopped them at a checkpoint, forced the driver of the vehicle to open the container only to see 14 Almajarai hiding in the container.

“Their recent feat in Iddo was also commendable.

“However, I am using this opportunity to call on the South East governors to back the Eastern Security Network to come up with a lasting approach like that of the South West to rid the region of criminals masquerading as herdsmen.

“Now that the South West is doing everything that is necessary to rid the region of criminal elements, including killer herdsmen and kidnappers, the South East remains their next target and destination for destruction.

“So it is advisable for the governors of the South East to enforce a better approach and modalities for securing the region using the Eastern Security Network.”

Meanwhile, the OPC Publicity Scribe maintained that true federalism that is programmed on the basis of regionalism has always remained the best option for national growth and development.

Oguntimehin said: “The tendency for Nigeria to be great as a country is high if we can restructure the country using true federalism on the basis of regionalism.

“It is the best approach for us now because all the problems associated with insecurity, political, economic, social and religions will surely be addressed once and for all and the component units that make up the the country will grow and develop independently without looking up to Abuja for solutions, especially on problems that had to do with insecurity.”