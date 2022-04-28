Insecurity: OPC condemns killing of Yoruba in Akwa Ibom

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on governor of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and the traditional rulers in the state to intervene in the crisis between Yoruba residents and the indigenes of the state.

Expressing concern over the recent crisis in Mkpanak, Ibeno Local Goverment Area of the state where many of the Yoruba community from Ilaje Ese odo lost their lives, the Yoruba socio- cultural group in a statement by its publicity secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, said there is a need for peace between the host community and the Yoruba community, saying peaceful co-existence remains panacea for growth and community development.

Oguntimehin also condemned the wanton killings of innocent people as well as destruction of properties,

describing it as senseless, even as he urged the governor to quickly investigate the crisis and also bring the culprits to book.

The OPC publicity scribe added that the Yoruba in the South-west are very accommodating, insisting that nobody has threatened the peace of non-indigenes in the South-west.

He explained that leaders from all the states in the Eastern part of the country are very friendly, adding that many of them usually attend some of the organization’s events across the South-west.

“Crisis of such nature is uncalled for. Yoruba in the East, especially, those working for the multinational companies should be allowed to enjoy their peace wherever they reside.

“In this age and time, communal crisis is outdated. It should not be the best option to settle minor disagreement. It is sad that such a business disagreement between two people can lead to such gory incident.”

“The reports at our disposal had it that no fewer than 12 members of the Yoruba community, Eket branch have been killed while 25 others were still missing.

“There were also reports that a number of houses, vehicles, fishing boats belonging to the Yoruba in the area have been razed by the host community.

“This is disheartening; it is criminal and unacceptable for some people to kill and destroy other people’s properties just because of a little business disagreement.

“At the same time, I am appealing to those involved in this crisis to desist from acts that are capable of setting the Yoruba against the Igbo.

“There is a need for peace and tranquility in order to ensure that peace reigns supreme in the whole community.”

While suing for peace, the OPC chieftain, however, urged Governor Emmanuel, traditional rulers to intervene and leaders of the warring factions to sheath their sword and give peace a chance.

“Records of such unrest could only be imagined. I think this is the third time such bad incidents would happen. That is why it is important for the state to intervene before it gets out of hand.”