Insecurity: OPC chieftain tasks Ogun, Lagos on-road surveillance

Ogun state coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Alhaji Misediq Jimoh, has charged governors of Ogun and Lagos states, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu respectively, to make sure there’s effective inter-state security surveillance between the two states, especially, along Lagos- Ibadan expressway where he said traffic robbers always have a field-day.

Speaking in a statement made available to journalists, Alhaji Jimoh expressed concern on the spate of insecurity in Ogun and Lagos states, saying the manner traffic robbers attacked travellers along Lagos-Ibadan expressway was a source of worry.

He bemoaned the state governors’ efforts for ignoring request of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group( SSSG)to partner with the states security architectures to nip the insecurity challenges in the bud.

“The SSSG under the leadership of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams had written letters to the state security architectures of the two states on the need to partner with them in order to secure the major road connecting the two states”,

“But they ignored the request, giving highway robbers, cultists and ritualists a ‘field day’ to operate along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

Narrating how a Lagos-based chieftain of the OPC, Barrister Babajide Tanimowo, apprehended two highway robbers in Aseese, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday, Alhaji Jimoh said the robbers failed in their attempt to rob and dispossess him of his belongings, adding that the OPC chieftain outsmarted them and later got two of the robbers arrested.

He said the suspected highway robbers were transferred to Ibafo Police station and later to the Special Anti-robbery Squad at Ogun State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

“Stories of traffic attacks on major roads have been very worrisome these days. Every day, travellers along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway travel along that section of the road with fear and uncertainties.

“Last year, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reportedly apprehended three persons for attempting to rob a motorist on a highway in the state. The incident reportedly occurred when the governor was passing through the Ojota highway.

“However, the suspects were said to be attempting to dispossess a motorist of his vehicle when the convoy of the governor arrived the scene. Traffic robbery has been a major challenge to road users and the governors must rise above this”,

While urging the state governors to strengthen the security situation along Lagos- Ibadan expressway, the Ogun state OPC boss stated further that insecurity is actually, a grassroots issue that needed to be tackled with utmost sincerity.

“It is unfortunate those that are supposed to address the security situation in the state have ignored the wise counsel of the people that matter. There is urgent need to tackle the security challenges across the states, especially, on major roads that connect the two states in the south west,” he said.