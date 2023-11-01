Insecurity: NYSC redeploys 400 corps members from Zamfara

The National Youth Service Corps has redeployed 400 corps members of the 2023 “Batch C stream 1” orientation from Zamfara State to Sokoto and Kebbi States.

The NYSC Coordinator in Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulsalam Alhassan, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Alhassan, who spoke in Gusau on Tuesday, said: “NYSC headquarters, Abuja has redeployed the corps members from Zamfara to Sokoto and Kebbi States.

“The corps members will have their orientation course in Sokoto and Kebbi orientation camps.”

Alhassan commended the Zamfara State administration for its kind gesture to the scheme.

He said: “We are very grateful to the state government for its ongoing projects of total renovation of our permanent orientation camp in Tsafe Local Government Area.

“We also appreciate the state government for reinstating monthly allowances for corps members serving in the state’s civil service.”

It will be recalled that gunmen kidnapped eight NYSC members on a highway in Zamfara State on August 17, 2023.

The corps members from Akwa Ibom State were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Corporation bus to Sokoto State for their national assignment when they were abducted.