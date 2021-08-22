Insecurity: NULASS demands return of Lagos students in Jos

The National Union of Lagos State Students has called for the immediate return of its members from the University of Jos, Plateau State due to crisis in some parts of the state.

Hassan Abdulsalam, Spokesman of NULASS, said this in a statement on Saturday following the crisis in Jos.

Abdulsalam said the environment was no longer safe for NULASS members currently schooling in the university.

Abdusalam noted that Shasanya Akinola, President of NULASS, appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to consider the request in order to save the lives of indigenous students of Lagos State students in UNIJOS.

He said: “Our attention have been drawn to crisis going on in Jos which has rendered students in the university trapped and helpless; we are therefore calling for immediate evacuation of our members there.

“It is saddening to hear that students are in a state where they don’t have family to defend them, rescue and ascertain their wellbeing in the middle of the crisis.

“We are so bitter, worried and concerned about the uncertain safety of our fellow brothers and sisters down there, because an injury to one is an injury to all.

“Therefore, we are calling on our Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a matter of urgency, to look into this and come up with a strategic measure to bring home our innocent Lagos indigenous students.”

Abdulsalam added that Akinola said the safety of its members was key to enable them achieve their mission to acquire degrees and secure a better future for themselves and their families.

According to him, he advised NULASS members in UNIJOS to be calm and appealed to stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in the country.

He said: “And to our dear indigenous students in UNIJOS, we are with you and on top of the situation. However, remain calm, stay safe and out of trouble to avoid any act that will lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“We are praying for you that God Almighty will protect you all from attacks, be assured that our dear Governor Sanwo-Olu is mindful of your safety and will give prompt attention to our request.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that for the second time in three months, authorities at the University of Jos, Plateau State ordered students on campus to vacate their hostels with immediate effect until further notice.

The move became necessary due to insecurity and crisis in the state.

A statement on Friday by the Registrar of the University of Jos, Monday Danjem, had said all academic activities for the 2019/2020 session had been suspended pending when things are stable.

The statement said: “Following the risky and precarious insecurity situation in Jos, the imposition of dusk to dawn curfew, which has affected the academic activities including the suspension of Second Semester Examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session in the University of Jos, the University continued to experience the loss of lives of some of our students.

“Consequently, the Management of the University of Jos, after an emergency meeting with the Committee of Deans, Directors and Provost on Friday, August 20, 2021, has approved the suspension of Examinations for the Second Semester 2019/2020 Academic Session.

“And all academic activities in the university until further notice subject to ratification by the Senate of the University.”

Following the development, some states moved to evacuate indigenes of their states studying at the University of Jos.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State moved to evacuate indigenes of the state studying in UNIJOS and the suspension of the ongoing examinations made it possible and easier to evacuate the students.

Similarly, the Governments of Niger and Gombe States with security protection evacuated their indigenes studying at UNIJOS