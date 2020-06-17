President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Mungono (retd), and other Security Chiefs to commiserate with the Katsina State Government and people of the state over the recent bandits’ attacks.

Mungono, who led the team to Governor Aminu Masari, said the delegation was dispatched to commiserate with the government and people of the state.

He noted that part of their mandate was also to meet with the governor and relevant stakeholders to enable them map out strategies on the way forward and proffer solutions to the unfortunate occurrences.

The NSA disclosed that President Buhari was sad over the security challenges in Katsina State, North West region and other parts of the country.

“As professionals in security matters, we will not relent in our efforts to ensure that we nip the evil on the bud,” he said.

Munguno added that the team had assessed the security situation on ground, adding that more strategies would be adopted to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, Monguno and the Security Chiefs paid condolence visit to the Emirs of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman, and Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar-Faruk.

Monguno, who spoke at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, told the monarchs that the team was dispatched on the presidential order to commiserate with people of the state.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to end the bandits’ attack and restore peace to the state.

Responding, Usman, who spoke on behalf of the two emirs, thanked the delegation for the visit, saying some disgruntled elements were sabotaging President Buhari administration’s effort toward peace building in the state.

The monarch enjoined the media to ensure accuracy, fairness and objectivity in their reportage of incidents and security situation in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Monguno was accompanied on the visit by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu; Chief of Defence Intelligence, AVM Muhammad Usman, Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmad Rufai; and Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.