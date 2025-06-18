Insecurity: Nobody can eliminate any tribe on earth – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has said no individual or group would be able to eliminate any tribe on earth.

The SGF stated this on Tuesday during the flag-off of the distribution of Federal Government’s relief materials to survivors of the Yelewata attacks.

This was at the emergency camp in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The SGF, who visited the scene and the hospital where the injured were receiving treatment, said that attacks, which wore the clothes of ethnic cleansing, were unjustified and unacceptable.

Akume said no individual or group would be able to eliminate a whole tribe on earth because God Almighty will not allow it.

He recounted that over six million Jews were in the past killed in Germany, but today they have tripled the figure, adding that the attacks, killings, and displacements were inhuman.

He, however, appealed to the Benue State people, especially the people of Yelewata, to continue to pursue the path of peace no matter the amount of provocation.

The former Benue State governor further said President Bola Tinubu was committed to preserving the unity and sovereignty of the nation.

He said the President would stop at nothing to ensure that all Nigerians sleep with their eyes closed.

Akume conveyed his deepest condolences to the people and urged them never to lose hope in life and the government.

Speaking during the occasion, former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, said the country was gradually losing her humanity.

Ogbe said that even during wars, children and women were spared, adding that the invaders attacked and even hurt one-year-old babies in the process.

The former minister described the victims as the most dedicated citizens of the nation who, year in and year out, produce food for the nation and even beyond.

He said no society on earth would survive such carnage, adding that the Benue people fought for the unity of the country in the 1960s and would not allow such acts to continue.

In his remarks, Senator Jacob Gyado urged the people not to lose faith in the President Tinubu-led Federal Government.

NAN further reports that the SGF had earlier visited Yelewata, the scene of the massacre, and interacted with stakeholders in the area.

NAN reports that Akume thereafter made a symbolic presentation of the relief materials to the IDPs and a cash donation.

