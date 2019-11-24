Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Adeka (rtd.) has called for the repositioning of the nation’s security architecture through the fixing of identified security lacuna at all tiers of government.

Adeka, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Intelligence and Cyber Security at the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, made the call on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the retired military officer spoke at the 2019 National Convention of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta Muslim Alumni.

Adeka, the Keynote Speaker, in his lecture entitled ‘Economic Security as a Solution to National Insecurity’, noted that there was an urgent need to fill the identified security lacuna at state and local government levels.

He said that such would ensure that there was no official security negligence at all levels of government in the country.

According to him, there is also the need to focus on sponsors of violent crimes more than their foot soldiers.

Adeka said that such would be more cost-effective, both in time and resources, to chase the identified sponsors of terrorism than fighting the foot soldiers alone.

Prof. Abideen Olaiya, a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, called for national economic rebirth to avert the ugly trend in the nation’s economy.

Olaiya, who was the guest lecturer at the event, blamed the current trend on corruption, cyber-crime, unemployment, hunger, anger and prevalence of ignorance, among others.

The don also bemoaned what he called the alarming rate of oppression in the country from the wealthy class.

“In Islamic Economics, God gave rights of custodian to the wealthy individuals, but never permitted them to use such in punishing the less- privileged ones in the society,” he said.

He listed oppression, cheating, lack of openness and communication as some of the factors affecting the security of the nation.

Alhaji Taofik Salako, MAPAMA National President, said that the theme of the convention was part of their contributions to the national discourse.

He said that it was aimed at enhancing the growth and development of the nation.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians and friends of Nigeria must join hands with government in finding and implementing workable solutions to our quest for peace, progress, justice and unity.”

Salako stressed the need for governments at all levels to take more drastic measures towards reducing the “mind-boggling and unnecessary wasteful monetisation of the nation’s political system”.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make use of his second term to implement far-reaching policies and reforms to redirect the political system.