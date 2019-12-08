The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, on Friday presented three Hilux Pick Up Vans and 33 motorcycles to the 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna.

This was to help in the ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Local Government Areas of the state.

A statement by Matane’s Information Officer, Lawal Tanko, in Minna explained that the vehicles and motorcycles would further enhance the logistic capabilities of officers deployed in fighting criminal elements.

He stressed that the present administration would continue to vote resources to security agencies in the state with a view to achieving the set objectives.

Matane called on residents of the state to be very vigilant, security conscious and report all suspicious characters, movements or objects to security agencies.

In his remarks, the Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, Brigadier General Gideon Ajetunmobi, appreciated the support of the state in the fight against all forms of criminalities.