The National Emergency Management Agency has distributed relief materials to victims of attacks in four communities of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Abani Garki, North West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, who made this known while distributing the materials, said the items were for Chidok, Sabon – Kaura, Kampani – Amawa, Sako in Zango Kataf LGA.

He said distribution of the items was part of the Federal Government’s efforts at alleviating the plight of citizens in states affected by insecurity.

“We are here to sympathize with the people over the unfortunate incident of gunmen attacks that claimed lives and led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira,” he said.

He said the intervention was targeting 500 households in the four affected communities.

He listed the items as 583 bags of rice, maize, beans, 29 bags of salt, 97 cartons of seasonings, 58 bags of sugar, 54 kegs of oil.

Others are 49 cartons of tomato paste, 1,116 mattresses, 1,750 blankets, mosquito nets, 1000 buckets, 500 pieces of men, women and children cloths, 1,116 nylon mats.

He said President Muhammadu Muhammed and the director general of the agency had directed the officials to bring these relief materials to provide succour to relive the suffering of the people.

“The gesture is not compensation for the loss of lives and property, but a token to cushion the effects of the crisis.”

On IDP’s living in camps, he said, “after this intervention, we are coming back for a comprehensive assessment where we can support them with building materials and livelihood support programme. ”

Garki encouraged the people to embrace peace and live in harmony with one another.

Receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, Amos Magaji, State Assembly House member, representing Zangon Kataf constituency, vowed to ensure transparency in the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.