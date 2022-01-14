Insecurity: Middle Belt Group, SaMBA condemns killings in Southern Gombe

Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has condemned the killing of 13 people in some communities in Tal, Banganje and Kalmai Districts, Billiri LGA, Southern Gombe State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The group in a statement issued Friday and signed by their Spokesman, Rwang Pam Jnr. berated Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, alleging that his silence as a sign of nonchalance and disdain towards the loss of innocent lives of those he swore to protect.

“That security agencies failed to arrest the perpetrators of these killings in Southern Gombe is a clear sign of the Governor’s nonchalance” the group restated.

Consequently, SaMBA has appealed to the the security agencies to fish out the suspected killer-herdsmen in Southern Gombe.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the killings in Southern Gombe by suspected Fulani herdsmen these past three weeks and the deafening silence from the Executive Governor of the state, Inuwa Yahaya.

“As the governor is aware, these attacks occurred just one week after an Intelligence Report by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence (NSDC) was leaked to the public, that Fulani herdsmen had a secret meeting within Yamaltu terrain in Yamaltu -Deba Local Area and shared kola nut among themselves in preparation for the attack on the aforementioned locations in Billiri Local Government Area.

“Following this leak, Samuel Wabulari, the Gombe State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, quickly denied the viral memo which suggested that Fulani herders had prepared to launch an attack on Billiri Local Government Area.

“It is of grave concern that few days after that memo was leaked to the public, attacks were carried out in Tal, Banganje and Kalmai Districts, Billiri LGA, Southern Gombe State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

“Based on reports received so far, the names of the 13 people killed in Billiri communities are Paul Ambore, Titus Marwa (Kolokkwannin Village); Nitte Kada, Zayo (Ayaba Village); Ibrahim Alhamis, Nitte Buba (Poshulte Village); Silas Shirwa (Pokuli Village); Nadab Na’aman (Prison Service officer on Christmas break, Popandi village); Biryam Jeji, Buba Akadaya, Jacob Piyau Kwakbente, RSM Jonathan Dale (rtd) (Kalmai District) and Samaila Daulu Banganje District.

“Those injured were Salom Gideon, Samkong Samuel Bataliya, Julius Samuel, Paris Bitrus, Baba Lamido Kwarau, and Richard Iliya.

“Against this backdrop SaMBA is gravely concerned regarding the silence, the inaction and nonchalance of the Executive Governor of Gombe State to the killings going on in Billiri Local Government Area. The Governor should be called to order; his attitude is not in sync with conduct expected of anyone occupying the highest office of Gombe State.

“Billiri LGA has been attacked six times in one month (on the 6th, 11th 12th, 17th and 29th of December 2021 and on the 9th of January 2022)”.

SaMBA maintained that there is no doubt that the Governor has failed in his constitutional duties to protect innocent lives and properties of the Gombe people, adding that he is making the situation worse by failing to condole with the family of the victims and people of Gombe State, the least expected of the occupier of the highest office in the State.

“The Governor’s omission is an act of negligence and dereliction of duty” the group declared

It demanded: “The Inuwa Yahaya led government must perform its primary duty of protecting the lives and properties of the people of Gombe. He must also provide immediate relief to the affected communities.

SaMBA reiterated its call to security agencies to investigate and arrest the suspected killers, prosecuted and be made to face the full brunt of the law.