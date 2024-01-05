Insecurity: Matawalle presents Hi-Tech unmanned water vessels to Tinubu

The Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, has presented two Hi-Tech unmanned water vessels to President Bola Tinubu.

Henshaw Ogubike, the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, announced this in Abuja, on Friday.

Ogubike in a press statement explained that the vessels are expected to help in the fight against insecurity on the nation’s waterways in particular and the country in general.

The two unmanned ships were a donation by Swift ship Company, USA to the Nigerian government.

Matawalle while presenting the two versions of the equipment, the S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers, to Tinubu, said that the hi-tech equipment were the latest technologies that would be deployed in fighting insecurity in the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region and other maritime regions of the country.

He explained that this feat was the gain of his recent working visit to some companies in the USA, adding that the tour was aimed at promoting innovative technologies that would enhance the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges.

Matawalle recently visited the U.S. and inspected NEANY, Swift Ships, and the OCR Global, a Hi-Tech Military producing hardware companies in the US.

He also explained that the idea was to encourage partnership with the US companies in the production of Military hardware locally in Nigeria in collaboration with Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

He said that the new found partnership would afford Nigeria the opportunity to learn the innovative ways of Military hardware production which was in line with Tinubu’s Agenda in bringing peace and security to the nation.

He further briefed the President on other facilities he inspected while in the US, which included rapid deployment mobile RADAR system, unmanned water vehicle, drone ground control station, and compact biometric search-scan system.

He reassured that the cutting-edge military and intelligence hardware capabilities presented would go a long way in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.