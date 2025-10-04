Insecurity: LG Chairmen ban fuel sale in jerrycans in Kogi

The Chairmen of Mopamuro and Ijumu Local Government Areas in Kogi State have issued executive orders prohibiting the sale of petrol in jerrycans within their respective domains.

The Chairman of Mopamuro LGA, Ademola Bello, announced the executive order on Friday in Mopa on behalf of the two councils.

He said the move was aimed at cutting off logistics supply to criminal elements terrorising the state.

Bello stated that the directive was part of efforts to address the growing menace of banditry and kidnappings in the area and Kogi State at large.

According to him, the prohibition of fuel sale to individuals in jerrycans is designed to prevent the diversion of fuel into unauthorised channels, especially bandits’ hideouts.

Additionally, he restricted sale of provisions in bulk, instructing store owners to stop selling goods, particularly food items and other essentials, in bulk to discourage supplying bandits in their various hideouts.

“To further enhance security surveillance and reduce the incidence of crime at late-night, a curfew has been imposed in Mopamuro LGA, restricting movement beyond 10pm,” he said.

The chairman directed all security agencies within the local government to strictly enforce the provisions of the executive order.

Bello warned that any individual found violating these directives would be apprehended and sanctioned in accordance with the law.

He added: “By adhering to these regulations, residents can significantly contribute to maintaining peace and security within their communities.

“Together, we can make Mopamuro a safer and more secure place for everyone.”

Similarly, Alhaji Ibrahim Haruna, the Chairman, Ijumu Local Government Area, issued a directive halting the sale of petrol in jerrycans in the area.

Also Read

Haruna cited credible intelligence indicating that large quantities of petrol were being diverted for use by kidnappers and bandits.

He emphasised the urgent need for residents to comply with the directive, stressing that the measure was necessary for the safety and security of the community.

Both Chairmen urged residents to cooperate with the local government administration and security agencies in ensuring the success of this initiative.

They assured residents that the Kogi State Government was working assiduously to tackle the current security threats.

The chairmen urged the public to remain calm, cooperate fully with authorities, and continue to support government efforts with their prayers.