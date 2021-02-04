The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has advocated for a policy that will allow all Nigerians bear guns to defend themselves.

The Governor made the call against the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in the country on Wednesday.

Ishaku spoke when the 15 Local Government Chairmen in the state paid him a condolence visit following the death of one of their colleagues, Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area, Salihu Dovo, who was kidnapped and killed by gunmen.

He said: “If one thing you do everyday is not working correctly. then you should go find advice from somebody to tell you how you’ll do it differently to get it correct.

“You can’t keep doing the same wrong thing over and over.

“And if we can’t be able to provide security for our citizens, then allow all the citizens to buy AK47.

“If everybody is licensed with AK47, I swear… nobody will come to your house and if the person even comes, it will now depend of who is faster between both of you.

“But in a situation where we’re all guarded with one particular security system that has been unable to work and we’re told to sit down and be counting the day our time we come, I don’t agree with it.”

Ishaku sympathised with the family of those who have lost their lives to the recent heightened security challenge in the country, while urging Nigerians alive to be vigilant.