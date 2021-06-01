The Lagos State House of Assembly has promised to transmit a petition from a coalition of civil society groups which recently organised a National Day of Mourning to the Federal Government and the National Assembly.

At a sitting on Tuesday, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, directed that the petition be transmitted to the Federal Government and the National Assembly.

“The House as the mouthpiece of the people in Lagos State should carry the matter to the President and we should take the issues up on our own through town hall meetings.

“We will help them to forward their petition to the President and the National Assembly,” the Speaker said while commending the groups for the peaceful way they conducted themselves during the protest that took place on Friday, March 28.

Obasa, who noted that the House had earlier joined its voice to the growing call on the government at the centre to urgently find solutions to the rising tension across the country, urged the groups to continue to pay attention to the progress in Lagos State.

Earlier, a member of the House, Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, told his colleagues about the protest.

“On Friday, while we were holding a public hearing, we were pulled to some protesters who had declared a day of national mourning,” he said.

According to him, the rights activists, who were visibly not happy over the state of the nation, presented their grievances through a petition.

He said the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, tried to douse their anger and addressed them by telling them that the House shares their concerns.

Among the coalition’s requests were that the government at the centre should double its efforts to bring peace to the country and that the House of Assembly should help them call the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the recent tension in the country.