A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who is the Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, has pledged to ensure a more proactive and intelligence-led approach to tackling insecurity in the country.

He made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja on the sidelines of the 2020 Leadership Excellence Awards.

Kyari, who was presented with the 2020 Security Expert of the Year award, however, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to deal with insecurity in the country.

He saidL “We know we still have security challenges in the country but we are working hard round the clock to see that we normalise things in the country.

“We are doing a lot to reduce crime and criminality and we would not relent, we will continue to be more proactive.”

The detective said with the Yuletide fast approaching, the police in partnership with other security agencies would intensify surveillance and intelligence gathering to ensure security of lives and property.

Earlier, James Emeh, Executive Director, Igbere TV and organiser of the awards, had said the event was meant to honour distinguished Nigerians in various fields.

On Kyari, he said: “This award not only allows us, in some small way, to reciprocate the extraordinary leadership that you represent.

“It also reveals how much people from every background and faith value the role you play in strengthening our various institutions.”

NAN reports that 53 Nigerians from different sectors were honoured.