Insecurity: Katsina police command arrests 999 suspects; prosecutes 874 in 2021

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 999 suspects in connection with 608 reported cases, in the outgoing year, while a total of 874 arrested suspects are currently undergoing prosecution in various courts in the State.

The State’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Sanusi Buba made the confirmation Thursday while addressing his last press conference on the achievements of the Command in the year 2021.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, Gambo Isah, the CP told journalists that a total of 157 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 145 suspects were charged to court, while 12 suspects are presently under investigation.

“Sixty-five (65) suspected kidnappers were also arrested and sixty-three (63) suspects have been charged to court while two (2) suspects are under investigation.

“Two hundred and forty-four (244) suspected cattle rustlers were arrested, of which two hundred and thirty (230) suspects have been charged to court while fourteen (14) suspects are under investigation” CP Buba revealed.

The State’s police added in the course of the campaign, 38 suspected bandits were neutralized in various gun battles while 5 police officers paid the supreme price.

Buba also stated: “One thousand two hundred and forty-three (1,243) domestic animals were recovered which consist of eight hundred and sixty-seven (867) cows, three hundred and fifty-two (352) sheep, twenty-four (24) goats and one (1) donkey were recovered from the hoodlums.

“Two hundred and forty-six (246) suspects were arrested in one hundred and ninety-five (195) reported cases of rape and unnatural offence.

“Sixty-three (63) victims were rescued in four (4) reported cases of Human Trafficking which were transferred to NAPTIP office in Kano State.

“Two hundred and fifteen (215) kidnapped victims were also rescued from suspected bandits/kidnappers during the period under review.

“Twenty (20) suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered and eighteen (18) stolen/bandits’ motorcycles were also recovered”.

Arms and ammunition recovered, according to the CP included: 4 GPMG, 44 AK 47 riffles, 1 LAR riffle, 1 G3 Rifle, 20 Locally made guns, 689 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifle, 109 Anti Air-Craft ammunition (AA).

CP Buba thanked the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, for his support, the IGP, Alkali Usman Baba, for the trust he reposed in him, members of the press for their immense cooperation and partnership with the command, noting that the mutual collaboration with different stakeholders resulted to the relative peace and security in the state.

The Katisina Police boss also expressed gratitude to members of the public for their unflinching support, understanding, resilience and cooperation to the Command throughout his my almost three years in the North West State.