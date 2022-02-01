Insecurity: Katsina Police arrest kidnap syndicate, rescue victim, repel bandits attack

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a kidnap syndicate terrorising Katsina metropolitan area, as well as repeled suspected bandits attack in Yargoje village, of the north western State of Nigeria

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday.

It was learnt that on January 12, at about 2330hrs, suspected bandits numbering seven armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked the residence of one Ammar Abdulkadir, 27 of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina and kidnapped him into the forest.

The victim, Isah said was rescued unhurt.

The PPRO stated that subsequently, on January, 28, team of detectives led by O/C Anti-Kidnapping, CSP Alphouse Andrew carried out investigation which led to the arrest of the masterminds of the kidnapping and other similar kidnappings and cattle rustling that happened within the metropolitan area.

Isah noted that those who were arrested were Yusuf Usman, 27 of Bayan Gidan Lema Jibrin, Katsina, Kabir Bello, 20 of Yammawa Quarters, Katsina, Sani Musa, 31 of Tudun Baras Quarters, Katsina, Salisu Ya’u, alias “MAI-RAFANAI”, 37yrs of Kwarare village, Jibia.

He added that in the course of investigation suspects confessed to have conspired with one Ibrahim alias “NAMADI” and others at large, notorious terrorists-bandits hibernating in Dumburum forest, to perpetrate their nefarious crimes.

The PPRO, stated that the suspects also confessed to be the ones identifying soft targets and giving information to the bandits.

Isah noted that the Command also succeeded in arresting one Abdullahi Bello, 50, of Kandamau village, Niger Republic, a spiritualist who pray and give charms to terrorists.

He revealed that two motorcycles, eight mobile phones and criminal charms were recovered from them during police search.

He added that investigation is ongoing.

In another operation, the State Police Command said its operatives repeled suspected bandits attack in Yargoje village, Kankara and recovered one AK 47 rifle with two rounds of 7.62mm.

The State Police Spokesperson confirmed that on 21/01/2022 at about 1720hrs, suspected bandits blocked Gamji, Yargoje village in Kankara LGA and attacked the relations of one Abdulhadi Alh. 15, who was sick and was taken to the hospital.

Isah in a statement stated that the relations came under attack by suspected bandits who blocked the road.

He noted that the bandits were however repelled by a combine team of police and vigilante.

He disclosed that many of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds and one AK 47 rifle with two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered after the team scanned the area.

Investigations he also confirmed were still ongoing.

In a related development, the State Police Command has also arrested a notorious suspected bandit, Naziru Sani, 25, of Makera village, Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, terrorising Katsina and its environs.

PPRO pointed out that on January, 12, at about 1000hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in arresting the suspect.

Nemesis Isah said caught up with the suspect when he was arrested by a team of Policemen along Jabiri Quarters, Funtua LGA of the state.

He stated that in the course of investigation, suspect confessed to be a terrorist-bandit under the leadership of a notorious terrorist BELLO TURJI, who has been on the command’s wanted list.

Similarly, Isah indicated that the suspect revealed that he has participated in many attacks on innocent communities in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States.

The PPRO added that investigation is ongoing.