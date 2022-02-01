Insecurity: Katsina Police arrest intoxicans suppliers to bandits, ATM fraudster

Katsina State Police Command has arrested four notorious bandits and suppliers of intoxicant to bandits and series ATM fraudster

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Gambo Isah.

The statement indicated that on December, 13 at about 1500hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting one Bello Sani, 29, Ma’aruf Muhammed, 25 and Sani Basiru, 24 all of Dunburum village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara State.

Isah confirmed that nemesis caught up with the hoodlums when they were accosted by a team of Policemen on patrol along Bugaje to Jibia route riding on two brand new motorcycles, Haojue motorcycle, Honda CG motorcycle (Boko Haram), upon instant search, two thousand four hundred bottles of Pentazocine injection were found in their possession suspected to be supplies to bandits in the forest.

The PPRO noted that in the cause of investigation, the suspects confessed to be supplying the items to bandits’ hibernating in Dunburum forest and mentioned one Yusuf Abubakar, of Kano State as the supplier of the injection, suspect was also traced and arrested.

Isah confirmed that investigation is ongoing.

In another development, the State PoliceCommand said it has arrested a suspected thief on December, 22, at about 1500hrs.

The Command in a statement by its PPRO Isah explained that its operatives succeeded in arresting one Ibrahim Haruna, 21 of Kofar Kaura Quarters, Katsina, a notorious thief that specialises in stealing motorcycles.

Isah stated that the suspect was arrested along Katsina to Jibia road in possession of a Motobi motorcycle, suspected to be stolen, noting that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with one Usman Abba, of Kofar Kaura Quarters, now at large.

He added that the suspects trespassed into the residence of one Amiru Haruna, of Lambar Rimi, Rimi LGA, Katsina State, where they stole the said motorcycle.

The PPRO noted that the suspect further revelaed that he was arrested while trying to dispose up the motorcycle at Maradi, Niger Republic and also confessed to have stolen several motorcycles in the metropolis.

Isah indicated that, effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspect.

He added that investigation is ongoing.

Still on crime, the State State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a serial ATM fraudster who specialises in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through ATM swap.

It was gathered that on December, 11th at about 1400hrs, one Aminu Rabiu, of Dandagoro, Batagarawa LGA, Katsina reported at Central Police Station, Katsina that on December 10 at about 1900hrs, he went to First Bank, Katsina with intent to withdraw money on the ATM Machine, in the process he asked for help and one person deceitfully swapped his ATM card with another and withdrew his money the sum of one hundred and fifty-three naira.

PPRO confirmed this in a statement, revealing that on December, 17 at about 1600hrs, based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting the suspect, Aliyu Abdullahi, 22 of Kasuwar Mata, Funtua, Katsina.

In the course of investigation, the suspect, Isah, confessed to have deceitfully swapped the ATM card of one Maryam Sale of Sharar Pipes, Katsina and withdrew all her life time savings including her gratuity, the sum of one million, eight hundred and forty-six thousand naira.

The statement stated that the suspect confessed to the Command of the offences and buying one Henesy motor vehicle at the rate of N500,000 and one motorcycle TVZ at the rate of N323,000 while the sum of N150,000 cash was recovered in his possession.

Isah confirmed that investigation is still ongoing.