Insecurity: Katsina engages additional vigilantes in frontline areas

The Katsina State Government on Monday revealed that it would engage additional 1,900 fully trained vigilante corps across the local government areas with security challenges.

Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed-Katsina, Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Aminu Masari, disclosed this in Katsina.

He said the measure was part of government’s effort to beef up security in every part of the state.

Ahmed-Katsina revealed that the state government was working closely with various security agencies to reinforce security strategies to ensure that all places of worship were properly manned and adequately secured.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on Sunday, police confirmed the abduction of five people at Dantsauri village in Kankara LGA while on their way to service.

According to Ahmed-Katsina, following the incident, Masari met with heads of various security agencies and directed them to do everything possible to ensure that the victims were rescued and reunited with their families.

He said: “What we need is the rescue efforts and proactive strategy to ensure that the incident does not occur again.

“In view of this, we are going to engage an additional 1,900 fully trained vigilante corps.”

The Special Adviser, advised residents in the state to feel free and go about their normal businesses as 80 per cent to 90 per cent of Katsina communities were currently enjoying peace.

He added that the governor had also reached out to traditional and community leaders and advised them to do the needful and assist security agencies with information on how to track the criminal elements.

Ahmed-Katsina added: “The community efforts and networking we have earlier put in place are yielding results.

“We assure members of the public of improved security, protection and improved life.

“Sooner than they expect, the problem will be over.

“We are assuring members of the public that this incident is one of the isolated cases that the terrorists take advantage of.

“The state government is doing whatever it takes with the security forces to ensure that the victims are rescued.

“We are doing everything possible to also ensure that the 2023 general elections will be conducted peacefully.

“Almost 80 to 90 per cent of Katsina communities are at peace now with the combined efforts we are making.

“These isolated cases should be expected because of the antecedent of the terrorists. We are understudying the factors that led to the attack.

“We are reinforcing our security strategy by ensuring that all places of worship will now be properly manned and adequate security will be provided.

“People should feel free and go about their normal businesses.”

Ahmed-Katsina further noted that the isolated case had given the government a lead way to rethink the criminal elements, adding that government would take necessary steps to remain proactive.