Insecurity: Katsina assembly approves Radda’s request to suspend medical leave

The Katsina State House of Assembly has approved the request of Governor Dikko Radda to suspend his three-week medical leave over increased insecurity in some parts of the state.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina by Malam Aminu Magaji, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Governor formally commenced a medical leave on August 14, 2025, following the approval of the assembly.

According to him, the decisive action was propelled by his primary constitutional mandate, which is the security and safety of every citizen of the state.

The press secretary added, “Upon receiving the governor’s request to suspend his leave, the assembly unanimously and graciously approved his return.

“The lawmakers commended the governor for his exceptional patriotism and the bold, courageous decision to place the welfare of the state above his personal health.

“This move is not merely administrative, but a testament to a leadership style that is proactive, compassionate, and relentlessly focused on the people.”

Magaji stated that while away, Radda was constantly engaged with security briefings, adding, ”but he believes true leadership requires being present at the helm, especially during trials.”

According to Magaji, Radda’s resumption signals a new intensified phase in the state’s comprehensive security strategy.

