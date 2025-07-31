Insecurity: Katsina approves N703m to fence 14 general hospitals

The Katsina State Government has approved the sum of N703 million for the reconstruction of perimeter fences and security barricades in 14 General Hospitals across frontline Local Government Areas of the state.

The State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Dr Sani Magaji-Ingawa, made this known on Thursday in Katsina, while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting.

Magaji-Ingawa said that the frontline local government areas are Kankara, Malumfashi, Faskari, Jibia and Funtua.

Others are Kafur, Dandume, Musawa, Faskari, Batsari, Funtua, Dutsin-ma, Kurfi, Danmusa, Katsina metropolis, and Amadi Rimi General Hospital.

“These upgrades form part of our administration’s comprehensive plan to fortify health institutions in volatile areas and ensure the safety of both staff and patients,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the council also approved the upgrade of the Comprehensive Health Centre in Mai’adua Local Government Area to a full-fledged General Hospital for N1.3 billion.

Magaji-Ingawa also stated that the council approved N18.5 billion for the construction of the critical Rafin Iya–Tashar Bawa–Sabuwa road.

He noted that, when completed, the road would enhance security operations, improve the movement of agricultural produce, and facilitate trade and economic activities within the corridor.

“We are taking practical steps to link communities, support farmers, and expand our state’s internal road network for sustainable development,” he stated

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu-Zango, stated that the council approved N747.3 million for the construction of a new Security Consultative Centre in Katsina.

He explained that the facility would serve as a permanent venue for multi-agency coordination, strategic meetings, and security planning sessions.

“This facility aligns with our administration’s comprehensive security reform initiative.

“Upon completion, we will hand it over to the Federal Government for use as a central coordination hub for all security stakeholders operating in Katsina State,” the commissioner said.

