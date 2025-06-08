Insecurity in Benue and Gov. Alia’s objectivity, by Tersoo Kula

Following His Excellency Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia’s outing on Channels TV last night (Friday), there are pockets of untoward comments as a result of misinterpretations and disinformation, orchestrated by the usual unprincipled lots, whose conscience is permanently for hire. For the sake of unsuspecting members of the public, it behoves me to make the following clarifications.

1. Governor Hyacinth Alia, known for his altruism, remains very passionate about the defence and utmost care for his people, the people of Benue State.

He usually has sleepless nights using all legitimate approaches to handle the situation, including the needed diplomacy. He cannot trade with the blood of the innocent people of the state, who are innocently murdered by soulless herders.

2. His assertion that some politicians are complicit in certain violent activities is not baseless, rather, it reflects realities familiar to those who have closely followed the security challenges in the state. Benue currently grapples with attacks from two distinct groups: (a) Foreign terrorist herders invading rural communities, and (b) Local bandits and gangsters, primarily active in the Sankera axis. It is within this context that the Governor emphasised that some of these local outlaws, particularly in Sankera, are being shielded and motivated by certain politicians based in Abuja.

3. During his live appearance on the TV, the Governor made a clear distinction between the marauding terrorists’ attacks and the outlaws’ heinous activities in the state, particularly in the Sankera and Kwande axis. It is the outlaws at Sankera that he emphasised are kept, and are often motivated for nefarious activities by some political leaders in Abuja.

4. As far as the issue of insecurity bedeviling the state is concerned, Governor Hyacinth Alia has never shied from calling a spade a spade, hence his declaration that the kind of Fulanis attacking the state are foreigners. Recall that when he made this assertion, it attracted criticism from predictable quarters, but it was subsequently validated by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ). Addressing the press in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, affirmed that intelligence gathered by the military revealed that many of the attackers are indeed non-Nigerians. He was specific that foreign herders are behind attacks on Benue and Plateau communities.

5. As the Chief Security officer of the state, the Governor is often privy to intelligence that must not always be divulged to the public. Let us not forget that he clearly told the world that he is privy to the preliminary report from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the unrest at Zaki-Biam.

Therefore, let everyone remain calm. The report will surely be out and the public will be able to know the findings.

. Sir Kula, mnipr, is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State.

