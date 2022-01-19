Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Afolabi, has expressed concern over the insecurity in the country, after she was attacked by robbers in Lagos.

The popular Nollywood actress disclosed her fear over the insecurity in Nigeria via her Instagram page: @ kemi_afolabi.

According to Afolabi, her fear started after she was attacked by robbers in Lagos traffic, that resulted to her locking up herself in her home and might not be safe.

She wrote: “Locked up @home.

“Deadly streets, dangerous roads wouldn’t let me come out.

“Is my home even safe?

“Insecurity in Nigeria has gone totally out of control!!!

“Bandits shooting at people randomly, adopting and kidnapping.”

Afolabi added that even killing being perpetrated in different corners in the country scared her the more.

She lamented about how insecure the country was with people being kidnapped and killed randomly.

She also stressed on instances, where people have lost their lives, simply because their parents or lovers were in a quest to get rich quick.

Afolabi is a renowned actress, script writer, producer, and a movie director from the Nollywood film industry.

Her first movie as a Nollywood actress was “Alagba”.

She won the Best Yoruba Actress of the Year at the City People Award in 2016.

Afolabi was named the most Prominent actress at the 2016 Odua Image Award and bagged the Yoruba Movie Producer of the Year award at the City People Awards as well.