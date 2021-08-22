Insecurity: Ikpeazu sends team to evacuate state students from UNIJOS

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has dispatched a team, led by his Special Assistant on Students Affairs, Mr Chibuzo Ndom, to the University of Jos, Plateau State, to evacuate students of Abia origin who are currently stranded as a result of the recent violence and subsequent closure of the institution.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

The contingent from Abia, which includes security personnel, are expected to ensure the safe return of the over 200 students of Abia origin back to the state capital, Umuahia, where the evacuees will be welcomed by the governor.

Authorities of the University of Jos had recently shut down the institution and ordered students out of the hostels owing to increasing spate of violence and general insecurity in the state capital, which had claimed the lives of some students of the institution.