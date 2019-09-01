In search of a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the South West states, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, will on Monday host the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed A. Adamu, Service Chiefs and five other governors of the South West states in Ibadan.

The meeting, tagged: “South-West Geopolitical Zone Security Summit,” was convened by the Inspector-General of Police to unveil his security agenda for the South West states and to discuss issues and strategies to be adopted in addressing the security challenges in the geopolitical zone.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Print Media to the Oyo State Governor, Moses Alao, the meeting, which will be held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, is expected to also have in attendance foremost royal fathers, elder statesmen, leaders of socio-cultural groups and other key stakeholders in the South West zone.

The event is coming up few days to the unveiling of new security architecture for Oyo State by Governor Makinde and on the heels of a similar security summit held in June by Governors of the South West through the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission.