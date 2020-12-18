President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to aggressively address the nation’s security challenges, saying things will never be the same again in 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President made this position known while reacting to the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State in his country home, Daura.

The President, who pledged never to betray the trust reposed in him by Nigerians, said he was very worried about the security situation in some parts of the country.

Buhari said: “It is our responsibility to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem.

“We haven’t achieved that yet, but we will keep on trying

“I’ll continue to be loyal to this country.

“I have asked for this mandate, I got it, I must not advance any excuse for failing to perform.

“On the issue of insecurity, I’m extremely worried about it, and I hope next year it will be different.

“Those among the law enforcement agencies that would remain in charge would be extremely busy.”

Buhari also reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to provide all needed support to the security agencies to enable them discharge their responsibilities diligently.

The President, who stated that the efforts of the nation’s security agencies were not good enough, charged the security officials to redouble their efforts in protecting lives and property of the citizens.

He said: “We have a lot of works ahead of us and some of these things we may not say because I don’t want to compromise the security and efforts being put by the law enforcement agencies.

“But really we are accurately aware of our responsibilities.

“Our responsibility is to secure the country – so we have a lot of work to do.

“Armed Forces know their job.

“I meet them, we have security meetings from time to time, they must be very clear of my instructions, and their effort is not good enough for me.

