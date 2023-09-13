Insecurity: HURIWA urges Army to adopt sustainable non-kinetic approach in South East

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has cautioned the military authority not to be too quick to dish out media propaganda about resolving the disturbing spate of killings in the South East region just as the rights group has called on the Nigerian Army to adopt more non-kinetic methods to address the security challenges in the South-East region.

The group also urged the army to assure the people of the region that its duties are national, not sectional, and that it is not an occupying force in the South East.

HURIWA made this call through its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, while reacting to the claim by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, that the sit-at-home order in the South East has ended due to the efforts of the troops and other stakeholders.

The sit-at-home order was initially imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), to demand the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing treason charges.

However, the order became a source of fear and intimidation for many residents and businesses in the region, as unknown gunmen attacked and killed those who defied it. The order also affected the region’s economy and social life, as schools, markets, banks, and other public places were shut down.

Lagbaja said that through Operation Udoka, the army and other security agencies have restored normalcy, law, and order in the region. He said that law-abiding citizens of the region could now go about their businesses and everyday lives without fear or harassment.

He also said that the army has quelled attempts by criminals to disrupt economic activities in the South West region, where some separatist groups have been agitating for self-determination.

While commending the army for the improvement in human rights observance in its internal security operations in the region under his leadership, the civil rights advocacy group said there is a need for sustainability and constructive partnership between the army and the people of the South East.

HURIWA said that the army should adopt more non-kinetic methods, such as dialogue, persuasion, education, and enlightenment, to win the confidence of the people and address their grievances.

HURIWA is worried that not enough genuine dialogues with credible and nationally reputable civil rights activists of South East extraction is ongoing and has advocated improved partnership between the office of the Chief of Army Staff and these credible stakeholders.

The group also said that the army should respect the rights and dignity of the people and avoid excessive use of force or brutality.

They, therefore, called for a proper investigation of all the killings that have occurred in the region in the last four years.

It will be recalled that Amnesty International had alleged that security forces had killed at least 115 people in the South East between March and June this year.

“It is horrifying that unarmed young men who posed no threat to anyone were gunned down in utter disdain for the right to life.

“Such killings cannot be justified under any circumstances whatsoever,” said Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

As a sequel to this, HURIWA said there must be justice for the victims of these killings and their families and that the perpetrators, whether they are security agents or unknown gunmen, must be identified, prosecuted, and punished according to the law.

Comrade Onwubiko also demanded that appropriate legal steps be taken to investigate the role of Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader who claimed that he had a private army that carried out security operations in the South East in collaboration with the government.

The group said such a claim is an affront to the sovereignty and integrity of Nigeria and a threat to peace and stability in the region. The group, therefore, calls for the immediate arrest of Dokubo and his trial for treason and terrorism for his involvement in illegal armed activities.

HURIWA said that without justice for the victims of these killings in the South East, it is premature for anyone to say that the crisis is over.

The group suggested that there must be genuine dialogue and reconciliation among all stakeholders to ensure sustainable peace and development in the region, thereby calling on all Nigerians to support and cooperate with the security agencies in their efforts to protect lives and properties.