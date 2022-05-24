Insecurity: Group condemns killing spree in Anambra, calls FG to take over State’s security

A civil society organization (CSO), Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) has condemned the heinous, satanic, unprovoked and senseless killings of innocent Nigerians by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State, calling on Federal Government (FG) to take full charge of the security of the South Eastern State.

CSER said these in a press statement issued Tuesday by its Executive Director, Nelson Ekujumi,

Ekujumi lamented that since Anambra State is gradually descending into a state of anarchy, saying: “The federal government is hereby called upon to take over full responsibility for the security of life and property in Anambra State as law and order has broken down irretrievably and must be restored within the confines of provisions of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria”.

“We are horrified and devastated by the latest gruesome murder of a pregnant woman, her four children and six other persons, all of northern extraction in Isulo, Orumba North local government council area of Anambra state by the terrorist group IPOB on Sunday 22nd of May 2022 as reported in the media and which was confirmed by the police authorities”.

“We condemn in the strongest terms, this latest provocative and heinous killings which has assumed an ethnic dimension and portends grave danger to national peace and security” the statement stressed.

CSER is disturbed and worried that, “If these dastardly acts by the terrorist group IPOB in the South East is not confronted frontally with all the seriousness it deserves, we as a country might be playing with a time bomb that can explode at anytime and imperil our humanity”.

The group then went on to condemn the complicity and conspiratorial silence of irresponsible elites, elders, groups, interests and persons of South East extraction, their supporters and acolytes outside the region who devised the evil agenda of fuelling the terrorist group IPOB to cause mayhem because of political expediency, fraudulently disguised as ethnic agitations for freedom.

CSER notes with sadness that the terrorist group IPOB like Boko Haram had perpetuated a lot of killings of innocent civilians and security agents as well as arsonist attacks on security agencies facilities, public and private assets and had only recently beheaded a lawmaker of the Anambra State House of assembly which is utterly despicable, reprehensible, callous and condemnable.

The group, while commiserating with the families of the slain persons and wishing the dead, eternal rest, called on the security agencies to go all out against these terrorists, sponsors and supporters with the full weight of the law in order to send a clear signal that their days of committing crime against humanity is numbered.