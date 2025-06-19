Insecurity: Governors, NSA, Minister in all night meeting

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is presently engaged in an all night meeting with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar over insecurity in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the meeting took place under the leadership of the NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

It was held at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja.

The governors already in attendance as at press time on Wednesday night were those of Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Plateau, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Kogi, Ondo, Imo, Cross River, Ogun, and Edo State.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the issue of insecurity in the country, especially the latest killings in Yelewata, Benue State.

The meeting was called to take briefings from the NSA and Minister of Defence.

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu earlier on Wednesday visited Benue State, where he held a stakeholders meeting with the people at the Government House, Markudi.

The President, at the meeting, directed the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, to immediately arrest killer herders who perpetrated the heinous killing of over 200 people in Yelewata community in Benue State.

The meeting included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, traditional rulers, and former governors of the state.

President Tinubu called out the Inspector General of Police to know why arrests had not been made.

He also urged the heads of the Department of State Services (DSS) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to intensify surveillance and gather actionable intelligence to apprehend the perpetrators.

