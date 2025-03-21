Insecurity: Governor urges FG to prohibit open grazing nationwide

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has urged the Federal Government to make legislation to prohibit open grazing in the country.

The governor made the call on Friday in Makurdi, the state capital, while declaring open the Benue State Livestock Summit 2025.

Alia said ranches remained the only reasonable animal husbandry worldwide.

The governor urged the Minister of Livestock Development to champion the legislation that would prohibit open grazing in the country and promote ranches.

He said that the goal of the state government was to integrate Benue State into the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project to bridge existing gaps in livestock infrastructure.

Alia said: “I also wish to reaffirm our administration’s commitment to the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 (as amended).

“It is my hope that the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development will take the lead in national legislative reforms to prohibit open grazing and promote ranch establishment nationwide.

“This maiden Benue Livestock Summit marks the formal launch of a strategic partnership between Benue State, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, and global livestock stakeholders.”

Alia regretted that for years, agriculture in Benue State was overwhelmingly dominated by crop production, relegating livestock development to the background.

He said that the situation led to a lack of awareness and investment in spite of its immense potential to combat food insecurity, generate wealth, and contribute significantly to the Gross Domestic Product.

He added: “Furthermore, while we focus on diversifying the entire livestock value chain, we seek the honourable minister’s support in attracting Foreign Direct Investment into Benue’s pig industry.

“Given our economic, cultural, and social advantages, this value chain holds tremendous potential.

“Currently, our administration is expanding arable lands and cultivating crops that serve as raw feeds, fodder, or processed livestock feed.

“We believe this summit will significantly enrich our ongoing efforts in promoting livestock development.

“The state government looks forward to implementing the resolutions and communique that will emerge from this gathering.”

The governor added that livestock development was a key driver of economic growth, and his administration would establish 10 feed mills and 10 hatcheries per senatorial district.

He said he would also set up nine agricultural training centres to train extension workers and bridge the extension-farmer gap and many others.

Alia said: “One of the critical takeaways I expect from this summit is an articulated roadmap for establishing ranches.

“The failure to develop model ranches in collaboration with farmers and the private sector has hindered livestock growth.

“We are poised to close this gap by operationalising ranches and empowering farmers to expand beyond subsistence backyard livestock rearing.”

The governor said that a revitalised livestock sector would not only address food insecurity but also create wealth and vast value-chain opportunities, making Nigeria a key player in the global livestock industry.

He said: “Without ambiguity, the livestock sector represents a vital and widely practised component of agriculture.

“If properly harnessed and guided by sound policies, it can transform the fortunes of farmers, citizens, Benue State, and Nigeria at large.

“I extend special appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

“As a state, we are confident that insights from this summit will be well-articulated for the attention of government, investors, and the livestock community in Nigeria and beyond.”

Alia commended the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, for his support to the state since the beginning of the livestock infrastructure.

Post Views: 3