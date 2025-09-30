Insecurity: Governor orders closure of illegal trailer parks in Kogi

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has ordered the immediate closure of unauthorised trailer parks at Zariagi in Lokoja and Osara in Adavi Local Government Areas for a period of one month.

The governor gave the directive at an event on Tuesday in Lokoja, noting that it became imperative in view of security threats emanating from the areas.

He said that intelligence reports indicated that the parks were being used as hideouts by criminals posing as truck drivers, adding that the importance of the well-being and security of residents of the state could not be overemphasised.

Ododo therefore granted a one-month grace period for trailer operators in the park after which they were expected to vacate from there and all unauthorised areas, especially during restricted hours.

The governor also directed security agencies to fully enforce the order to prevent criminals from finding a safe haven as well as enhance security operations in the state.

“Together, we will build a Kogi where good health is a right, not a privilege; where security is guaranteed; and where every resident has a fair chance to live, work, and prosper,” Ododo said.

Kogi has reportedly been experiencing an increase in armed attacks in recent times.

Earlier this month, three police officers and two vigilante officials were reportedly killed in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area.

The tragic incident occurred when the officers were attacked at a checkpoint in Egbe, sparking tension in the community.

The killings are among the deadliest in recent months, raising concerns over the safety of security personnel and the capacity of vigilante groups who complement police efforts in rural communities. (NAN)