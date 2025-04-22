Insecurity: Governor Okpebholo talks tough, summons security meeting



In a move geared towards addressing security challenges in the state, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, summoned a security meeting in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area.



At the meeting, prominent political, religious, and traditional leaders, heads of security agencies in the state, and other key stakeholders converged to brainstorm on how to address the peculiar security challenges in Edo North.



Governor Okpebholo, after the meeting held behind closed doors, said under his watch, criminal elements will not succeed in distabilising Edo State. He vowed to deal with them decisively and make the state unhabitable for their activities.



Speaker Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku; former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Minister for Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; former deputy governors of Edo State, Peter Obadan and Philip Shaibu, were at the meeting.



Others were the former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Ogiadomeh; former Minister for State Budget, Clem Agba; traditional and religious leaders, security chiefs, and other stakeholders in the security sector.



Governor Okepbholo said the security stakeholders’ meeting had become necessary to ensure peace and security are maintained across the State, particularly in Edo North.



He noted that political, religious, and traditional leaders attended the meeting, where they all discussed the security challenges facing the people and came up with possible solutions.



Governor Okpebholo said Edo people should expect a better security situation in the sState, as all the deliberations will be properly utilized.





“We came here for a peaceful discussion regarding security, and all our leaders are here, both traditional and religious leaders. The closed door meeting was successful as we had a good deliberation, and discussions were fruitful. We had a perfect discussion. Let us watch it from here. Things will be perfect in our land,” he stated.



Comrade Oshiomhole, after the meeting, commended Governor Okpebholo for his approach to handling security issues in the state.



He appreciated him for the security meeting and assured Edo people that the Governor Okpebholo-led administration will make Edo State safe for all to live and do business.



“Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has come to Edo North to discuss with the people what he has been doing and what he will do in terms of security of lives and property in Edo State.



“The meeting lasted for three hours, and it enabled the Governor to listen to comments from stakeholders and all those present. The Governor gave us the assurance that he will continue to ensure Edo is safe for us all,” he said.



Comrade Oshiomhole said Governor Okpebholo has provided vehicles and motor bikes for the police and other security agencies.



“The Governor recognized that the local people have their own role to play. We have discussed how the community will work with security agencies and forward any information they have to the Governor through available channels.



“The Governor came to meet us and to hear us out. This is the first time a Governor is doing this. I do not think during my time as a governor, I came for security meetings like we have done today.



“The people have expressed their confidence in the Governor. They have reaffirmed their loyalty and commitment to work together with the security agencies so that Afenmai land will be safe,” he added.



Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Bishop Gabriel Dunia, appreciated all who came for the stakeholders’ meeting and urged them to collaborate to ensure peace in Edo State.



“We are very much appreciative of our Governor and all the traditional rulers who have come for us all to deliberate on the security of our people and our land. People have spoken their minds on the way forward, and we will work with it to ensure our land knows peace,” he stated.



A traditional ruler from Edo North, His Royal Highness (HRH), Mallam Ali Suleiman, said the security meeting has given stakeholders confidence, while traditional rulers have resolved to collaborate with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure peace in Edo State.



“Today, we are experiencing a landmark event in response to security issues agitating our minds. The Governor came here by himself, not delegating anyone to handle the meeting.



“We have been very worried about the development. The Governor came here himself and also the Minister for Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh and this has given us confidence and we the traditional rulers have resolved to work with security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure the state is safe for us all.”

